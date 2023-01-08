Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $195,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,390 shares of company stock valued at $41,890,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $276.17 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

