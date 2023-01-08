Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

