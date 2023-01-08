Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $199,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

IEX stock opened at $232.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.75.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

