Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $328.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.01 and a 200 day moving average of $299.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

