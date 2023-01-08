Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

