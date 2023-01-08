Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

