Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

