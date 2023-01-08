Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,926 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 135.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 672,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

