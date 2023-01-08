Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $155,023.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,844,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,296.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 687,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,317. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.