Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

