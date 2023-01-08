Xponance Inc. Buys 2,310 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

NYSE:AOS opened at $61.44 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

