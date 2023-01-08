Xponance Inc. Buys 744 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in F5 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,006. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Up 1.1 %

F5 stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $245.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average is $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.15.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

