Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tapestry by 399.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.