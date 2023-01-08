Xponance Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.59 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

