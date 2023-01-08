Xponance Inc. Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,505 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 914,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $9.20 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & Profile

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.