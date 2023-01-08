Xponance Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $164.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.