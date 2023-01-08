Xponance Inc. Has $832,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,470,000 after buying an additional 512,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

