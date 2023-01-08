Xponance Inc. Has $941,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last 90 days. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $54.99 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

