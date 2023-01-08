Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in NovoCure by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR opened at $109.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

