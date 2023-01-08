Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.