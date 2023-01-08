Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.5 %

EMN opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

