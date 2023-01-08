Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,303 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $234.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

