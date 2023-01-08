Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,907 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.