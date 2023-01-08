Xponance Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IAA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in IAA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IAA by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

