Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,198 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.