Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.23.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.