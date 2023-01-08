Xponance Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

