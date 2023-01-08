Xponance Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $41.14 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

