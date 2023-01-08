Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $158.79 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -529.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

