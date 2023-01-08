Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 31.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

