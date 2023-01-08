Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

