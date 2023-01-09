10,242 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER opened at $26.40 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

