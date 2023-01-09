12,240 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,989.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE IVZ opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
