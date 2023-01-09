12,886 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $67,859,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

