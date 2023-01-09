218,888 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after buying an additional 1,046,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.67, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.