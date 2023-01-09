2,692 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Price Performance

Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

