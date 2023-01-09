4,500 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.2% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

