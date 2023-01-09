73,202 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 73,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
