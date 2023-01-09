Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 19,094 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3,888.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,621.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 317,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.3% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 292.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 41,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of RPRX opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

