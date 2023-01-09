Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $158.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average is $150.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $743,513.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

