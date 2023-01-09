Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $24,397,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $25,692,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $19,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

