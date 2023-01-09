Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 4,189 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $103.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $290.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

