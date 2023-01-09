Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,392 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

