Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,797 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 564,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 116,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

