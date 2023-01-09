Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1,085.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 2.2 %

MKL opened at $1,383.99 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,284.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

