Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $220.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $567.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

