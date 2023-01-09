Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1,653.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.2 %

IR opened at $55.12 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

