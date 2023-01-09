Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $570,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1,589.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

AJG stock opened at $192.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

