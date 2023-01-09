Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $602,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1,089.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

