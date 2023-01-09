Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $77,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,325 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.